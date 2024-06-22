Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.00.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $177.70 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $109.95 and a twelve month high of $184.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.28 and its 200-day moving average is $160.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,726,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,195,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,726,066.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,195,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $604,056.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,405.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,365 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 213,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,692,000 after acquiring an additional 84,958 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 452.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,667 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,336,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $910,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

