Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) PT Lowered to $1.20

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $3.50 to $1.20 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered Ovid Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of OVID stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 10.47.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a negative net margin of 10,691.14%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ovid Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $61,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 22.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 74.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 13,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

