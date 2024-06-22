Orchid One Day Volume Hits $2.47 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0718 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $70.36 million and $2.47 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 17% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07273896 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $2,743,251.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

