Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 450 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 40.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.21. 7,128,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458,603. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $108.28 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.03.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.