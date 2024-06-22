Optimum Investment Advisors Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PFW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 44,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,131,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 307,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,553,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 17,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.95. 14,477,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,428,674. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.36. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

