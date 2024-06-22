Optimum Investment Advisors Lowers Stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 671.7% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 322.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ABR stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $14.12. 3,539,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,211. The company has a current ratio of 36.63, a quick ratio of 36.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.98. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $17.74.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.18%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.83%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABR shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.54.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

