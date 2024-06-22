Optimum Investment Advisors Increases Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DHI. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE:DHI traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.39. 3,460,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $165.75. The company has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.33.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.