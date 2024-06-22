Optimum Investment Advisors Has $350,000 Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in PulteGroup were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3,463.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.57. 3,713,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.03. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $122.72.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.07.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

