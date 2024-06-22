Optimum Investment Advisors Buys 563 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 15,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,570,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,924,614. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.14. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

