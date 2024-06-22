Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OOMA. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Ooma from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Ooma from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Ooma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ooma in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Ooma by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Ooma during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Ooma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $8.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Ooma has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $15.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.16. The company has a market cap of $235.75 million, a PE ratio of -89.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.85 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

