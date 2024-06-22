ONUS Price Down 2.7% This Week (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last week, ONUS has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One ONUS coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000735 BTC on exchanges. ONUS has a total market capitalization of $45.84 million and approximately $35,106.54 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ONUS

ONUS launched on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.47245867 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $78,345.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

