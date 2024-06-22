ONE Advisory Partners LLC Sells 3,943 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 73.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTUM. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $700,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,311.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 42,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 39,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MTUM traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.42. The company had a trading volume of 894,180 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.61.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

