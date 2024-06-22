ONE Advisory Partners LLC Sells 1,354 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEV. Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

IEV traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.00. The company had a trading volume of 164,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,173. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $45.43 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

