ONE Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $11.45 Million Investment in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 257,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,451,000. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF makes up 5.6% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.29% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DYNF. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $22,928,000. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,329,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,883,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,485,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth $8,006,000.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Price Performance

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,153. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.31 and a 1-year high of $47.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.67.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

