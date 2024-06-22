ONE Advisory Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,000. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF accounts for about 1.6% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 2.43% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $130,802,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 33,255.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,490,000 after buying an additional 1,662,755 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 2,157.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 947,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,716,000 after purchasing an additional 905,701 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $19,514,000. Finally, Emory University acquired a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,235,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BINC traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $52.27. 285,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,409. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.11. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $52.62.

About BlackRock Flexible Income ETF

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

