ONE Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 7,840 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 474,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,628,000 after buying an additional 18,024 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 98.9% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 45,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 22,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $45.75. The stock had a trading volume of 990,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,126. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.37. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $46.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

