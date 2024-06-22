Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Position Raised by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 108.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $495,387,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,016.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 705,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,869,000 after buying an additional 703,471 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,538,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,038,597,000 after buying an additional 251,289 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 339,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,618,000 after buying an additional 101,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,325,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,563,843,000 after acquiring an additional 81,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.89. 2,173,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,706. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.77 and a 52-week high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.49.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.97.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

