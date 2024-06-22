Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.23

Shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.23 and traded as high as $5.21. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 307,340 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Odyssey Marine Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMEX. FourWorld Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC now owns 2,802,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,030,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 836,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 235,334 shares during the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

