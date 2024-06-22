Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $193.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oak Valley Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVLY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

