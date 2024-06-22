Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $193.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.35.
Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter.
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
