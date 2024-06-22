O Connor Financial Group LLC Has $5.65 Million Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 3.4% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. O Connor Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,675,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,030,000 after acquiring an additional 387,485 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,954,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,780 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,908.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,074 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,039,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,517,000 after purchasing an additional 80,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 1,733,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,686,000 after purchasing an additional 271,193 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $41.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,714,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,111. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.88. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $42.15.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.