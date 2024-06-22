O Connor Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 187,434 Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

O Connor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 187,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. O Connor Financial Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFEM. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,354,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,724,000 after buying an additional 2,422,609 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,560,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,391,000 after buying an additional 2,016,884 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,869,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,657,000 after buying an additional 1,207,337 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,576,000. Finally, Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,677,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFEM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.74. 429,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,683. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average is $25.33.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

