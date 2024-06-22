NXM Price Hits $57.03 on Major Exchanges (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011335 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009342 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,245.45 or 0.99981381 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012257 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00077114 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

