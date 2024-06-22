NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.42

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.42 and traded as high as $42.01. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $41.75, with a volume of 27,943 shares.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day moving average is $38.46.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.89%.
About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
