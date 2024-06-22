NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.42

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.42 and traded as high as $42.01. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $41.75, with a volume of 27,943 shares.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day moving average is $38.46.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT purchased a new position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

