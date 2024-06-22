Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS) Trading Down 0.5%

Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.62 and last traded at $25.62. 33 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average of $25.38.

About Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF

The Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to a global portfolio of small-cap stocks. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model. NSCS was launched on Aug 4, 2021 and is managed by Nuveen.

