Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.90

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and traded as high as $12.45. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 588,351 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. This is a boost from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 10.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 9.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 511,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after acquiring an additional 43,576 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 250,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,007,000 after purchasing an additional 210,765 shares during the period.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

