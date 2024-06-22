Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.90

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and traded as high as $12.45. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 588,351 shares.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. This is a boost from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.
