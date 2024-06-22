Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Given New $26.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.06) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NRIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.80.

NRIX opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.17. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.08% and a negative net margin of 178.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $44,892.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,712.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $44,892.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,712.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Ring sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $32,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,444.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,789 shares of company stock valued at $152,023 over the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,928,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $4,410,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 73.5% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 434,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 184,086 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 37.7% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,483,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,497 shares in the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

