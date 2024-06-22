Nexus Investment Management ULC Purchases 160,600 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,841,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,600 shares during the quarter. TELUS makes up 2.8% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $29,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 80.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 8,333.0% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,433 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Trading Up 0.2 %

TU stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,189,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,014. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $19.66.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 3.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TELUS’s payout ratio is 289.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.72.

TELUS Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

