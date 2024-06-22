Nexus Investment Management ULC Acquires New Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.45. The company had a trading volume of 72,245,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,026,090. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $40.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

