NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Stock Price Up 6.8%

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 81,193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 726,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.37). Analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focuses on developing and commercializing novel pharmaceuticals to treat cardiometabolic diseases. It develops DA-1241, a novel G-Protein-Coupled Receptor 119 agonist with development optionality as a standalone and/or combination therapy for both NASH and T2D; and DA-1726, a novel oxyntomodulin analogue functioning as a GLP1R/GCGR dual agonist for the treatment of NASH and obesity.

