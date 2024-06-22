Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $92.52

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $92.52 and traded as high as $101.32. Nelnet shares last traded at $100.15, with a volume of 138,137 shares trading hands.

NNI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Nelnet from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 48.33 and a current ratio of 48.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.62.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $579.96 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nelnet, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.27%.

In other Nelnet news, Director Kathleen Anne Farrell sold 1,700 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $172,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,626.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Nelnet by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Nelnet by 49,900.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Nelnet by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

