Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.54.

Dynatrace Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:DT opened at $44.38 on Tuesday. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 85.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Dynatrace by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

