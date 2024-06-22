NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $5.31

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $5.79 billion and $349.41 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $5.31 or 0.00008259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,196,807,299 coins and its circulating supply is 1,090,571,089 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,196,622,796 with 1,090,324,553 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.27301457 USD and is up 5.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 422 active market(s) with $424,316,267.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

