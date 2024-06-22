NEAR Protocol (NEAR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $262.69 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion and approximately $262.69 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.21 or 0.00008111 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00040234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012879 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010532 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000113 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,196,805,542 coins and its circulating supply is 1,090,739,330 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,196,806,947 with 1,090,571,089 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.29067883 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 422 active market(s) with $334,704,555.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

