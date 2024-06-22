NB Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NBBK) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on June 25th

NB Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, June 25th. NB Bancorp had issued 40,997,500 shares in its IPO on December 28th. The total size of the offering was $409,975,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on NB Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

NB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBBK opened at $14.70 on Friday. NB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79.

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NB Bancorp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NB Bancorp

In related news, CFO Jean-Pierre Lapointe acquired 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $46,579.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jean-Pierre Lapointe acquired 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $46,579.75. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,016.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Salvatore J. Rinaldi acquired 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 21,319 shares in the company, valued at $309,125.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 25,995 shares of company stock worth $381,190. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NB Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in NB Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Gray Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NB Bancorp during the first quarter worth $145,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in NB Bancorp during the first quarter worth $273,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NB Bancorp during the first quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in NB Bancorp in the first quarter worth $312,000.

About NB Bancorp

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

