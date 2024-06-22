National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$115.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$121.00 to C$115.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a reduce rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$121.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$113.92.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.4 %

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Shares of NA stock opened at C$106.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$113.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$107.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$84.27 and a twelve month high of C$118.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 44.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest bought 324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$116.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,648.80. In related news, Director Yvon Charest bought 324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$116.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,648.80. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total value of C$946,792.00. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.