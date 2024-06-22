Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
Nathan’s Famous Price Performance
Shares of NATH opened at $68.20 on Tuesday. Nathan’s Famous has a one year low of $61.35 and a one year high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $278.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.60.
Nathan’s Famous Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nathan’s Famous
Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nathan’s Famous
- Stock Average Calculator
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.