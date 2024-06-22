Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of NATH opened at $68.20 on Tuesday. Nathan’s Famous has a one year low of $61.35 and a one year high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $278.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 279,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,784,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,367,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the first quarter worth $322,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 9.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 5.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

