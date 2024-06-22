NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Stock Performance

Shares of NNVC opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41. NanoViricides has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.94.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

NanoViricides Company Profile

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

