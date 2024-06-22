Nano Achieves Market Cap of $117.79 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last week, Nano has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market cap of $117.79 million and $2.51 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00001376 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,242.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $386.64 or 0.00601845 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.09 or 0.00115321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008946 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00036502 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.89 or 0.00253547 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00042652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00070583 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

