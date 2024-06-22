Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:TMFS) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:TMFS – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.11 and last traded at $30.29. Approximately 17,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.31.

Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $81.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.35.

About Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (TMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of small-cap growth stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation. TMFS was launched on Oct 30, 2018 and is managed by Motley Fool.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.