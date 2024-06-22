MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on ML. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MoneyLion

MoneyLion Price Performance

NYSE:ML opened at $73.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $778.16 million, a PE ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 2.81. MoneyLion has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $106.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.24.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.89. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MoneyLion will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MoneyLion

In related news, insider Timmie Hong sold 7,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $654,530.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timmie Hong sold 7,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $654,530.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 22,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $1,840,641.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,049,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,003 shares of company stock worth $6,175,744 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MoneyLion

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at $1,407,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,145,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 1st quarter worth about $3,742,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the first quarter valued at about $3,110,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in MoneyLion by 114.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 24,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyLion

(Get Free Report

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.