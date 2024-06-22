monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $252.50.

MNDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of monday.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $277.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at $728,521,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at $131,086,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in monday.com by 331.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,240,000 after acquiring an additional 483,709 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in monday.com in the first quarter valued at $76,534,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in monday.com by 2,851.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 344,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,818,000 after acquiring an additional 332,852 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $224.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 592.04 and a beta of 1.30. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.33 million. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that monday.com will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

