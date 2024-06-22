Moller Wealth Partners Purchases New Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Moller Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 317,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,327,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up about 3.6% of Moller Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Moller Wealth Partners owned 0.41% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 827,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,746,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 79.3% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 43,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

DFCF traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $41.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,711. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $42.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average is $41.77.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

