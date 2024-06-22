Moller Wealth Partners Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Moller Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the quarter. Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,670. The company has a market cap of $307.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.71. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63.

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

