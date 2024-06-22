Moller Wealth Partners Has $7.77 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Moller Wealth Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Moller Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $7,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,516,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,318,000 after buying an additional 213,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5,121.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,336,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,434,000 after buying an additional 6,215,366 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

VPL traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.89. 304,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,497. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $76.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.13.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

