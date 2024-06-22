Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 136 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 136 ($1.73). Approximately 215,453 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 166,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.72).
Mobius Investment Trust Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 132.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 134.01. The firm has a market cap of £156.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1,133.33 and a beta of 0.74.
About Mobius Investment Trust
Mobius Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging or frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in stocks of small and mid-cap companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mobius Investment Trust
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for Mobius Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobius Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.