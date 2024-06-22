Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.64.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.10. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $35.56.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. The company had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.71 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $111,017.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at $748,535.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $347,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $111,017.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at $748,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,767,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,470,000 after purchasing an additional 704,659 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 162,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 63,871 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,597,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,131,000 after acquiring an additional 432,824 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 627,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

