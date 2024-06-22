MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Receives $12.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDXG shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on MiMedx Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MiMedx Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,018,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MiMedx Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MiMedx Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiMedx Group stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.91. MiMedx Group has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.29.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $84.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.36 million. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 18.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that MiMedx Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About MiMedx Group

(Get Free Report

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.