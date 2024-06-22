MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Receives $12.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.25.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDXG shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on MiMedx Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.
View Our Latest Report on MiMedx Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiMedx Group
MiMedx Group Price Performance
MiMedx Group stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.91. MiMedx Group has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.29.
MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $84.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.36 million. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 18.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that MiMedx Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
About MiMedx Group
MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MiMedx Group
- What is a Dividend King?
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.