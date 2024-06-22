Midwest Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of RTX by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,822,000 after buying an additional 17,351,313 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of RTX by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $690,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in RTX by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932,011 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in RTX by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,061,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

RTX stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $105.61. The company had a trading volume of 13,311,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,286. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.38 and its 200 day moving average is $94.80. The company has a market cap of $140.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RTX news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

