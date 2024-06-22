Midwest Financial Group LLC Has $485,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,808 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spring Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 12,945 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 7,779 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 254.0% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 24,675 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,097,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,051,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $99.35 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The stock has a market cap of $130.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.44.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

