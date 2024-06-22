Midwest Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,256 Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Midwest Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.07. 216,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,808. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $38.62. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.67.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

